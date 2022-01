The year may be ending, but the fun sure isn't.What's happening: Here are some of the top things to do in Denver over the holidays.🎵 Catch a showing of Disney's "A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert," featuring a screening of the movie with live performances of the film's score by the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. 🧠 Test your knowledge at Fiction Beer's holiday-themed trivia night Thursday, when you will be asked questions on history, traditions and current events with chances to win prizes throughout the night. 🍺 On Christmas evening, join Bierstadt Lagerhaus' Orphan's Christmas Party for...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO