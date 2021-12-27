ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

1 dead, 1 injured in Belgrade crash

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
A crash on Interstate 90 in Belgrade left one woman dead and a man injured Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday according to the MHP crash report. A 31-year-old Whitefish man driving a Toyota RAV 4 was entering I-90 westbound at mile marker 298. Due to weather conditions, he could not see a semi-truck parked on the interstate.

The report said the man rear-ended the semi with the front right of the RAV 4. His passenger, a 27-year-old Whitefish woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was injured and transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. No further information about the extent of his injuries or current condition was available.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old Michigan man, was not injured in the crash.

MHP reported the road conditions as snow and ice-covered. No further details were available and the people involved in the crash were not identified.

We will update you if we get more information.

