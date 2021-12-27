ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Weddington, Lawyer Who Argued Roe v. Wade, Dies at 76

By Associated Press
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76. Susan Hays, Weddington's former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had...

