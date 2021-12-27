Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Logs career best in win

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are up and about the MVP of the season. Both the players are just crushing at the score charts with 25+ plus points though Golden State Warriors as a team are at a better place than the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant joined the Golden State...
Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
Patrick Beverley threw some shade at Rudy Gobert following a game against the Utah Jazz earlier this month, and apparently his bosses were not thrilled about it. Beverley spoke with the media following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. He made a remark about the team not wanting him to talk to reporters anymore.
Multi-team trades have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, with multiple players often moving to new destinations due to those transactions. However, they're not easy to get over the finish line, as a multi-team trade has to give multiple franchises satisfactory returns. In this article, we provide a 4-team trade...
In San Francisco, Steph Curry is the center of the basketball world. His amazing talents and natural charisma have all helped him rise to prominence over the years, and the Golden State Warriors have reaped many benefits as a result. But it's not just Curry that makes things run for...
The New York Knicks barely squeaked out a win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, fighting back from a double-digit point deficit in the third quarter. Thanks to the second team, who picked up the slack as the starters played one of their worst games of the season, the Knicks managed to string together their third consecutive victory.
When an NBA player returns from a major injury, he often does so incrementally. That player, no matter his pre-injury status, often comes off the bench and plays short minutes at first to help get re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. This step in rehab would theoretically be even more important to someone returning from multiple major injuries, as Klay Thompson is trying to do following a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the past two years.
The Bulls plan to sign big man Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the team will use a hardship exception to complete the move. Bell technically was a Bull once before, having been drafted by the team with...
With PJ Tucker, Zylan Cheatham, Max Strus, and Udonis Haslem joining Kyle Lowry in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Miami Heat signed Kyle Guy to a 10-day hardship deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday evening. He joins Cheatham as the only two Heat players to ink 10-day hardship contracts over the last week.
The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is a little over a month away, so it’s time to talk about a hypothetical blockbuster that’s been floated for years: Bradley Beal to the Celtics. It’s unclear how aggressively Boston has pursued Beal in the past, if at all. But the C’s...
Comments / 0