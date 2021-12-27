ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Obituary: Betty Jean Hackney

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
Funeral services for Betty Jean Hackney of Oneonta, AL will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29 at Garden City Church of God. Reverends Chuck Kennedy and Chuck Twilley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview West Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, December 28 at Hanceville Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Mrs. Hackney was born on July 10, 1954 in Blount County, Alabama to Carthel Leon and Gertrude (Banks) Morgan. She died at the age of 67 on December 25, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Blount County.

Survivors include her husband: Richard Hackney; children: David Hackney, Steve Hackney, Joseph (Jennifer) Hackney and Angel (Chris) Carnell; grandchildren: Miranda Carnell, Isaiah Carnell, Desi Hackney, Daemon Hackney, Hunter Hall and Chassidy Hall; great-grandchildren: Leighilah Hall, Clay Hall and Max Hall; brothers: Charles Morgan and Carthel (Darlene) Morgan; sisters: Norma Horton and Diane Morgan and a host of nieces and nephews.

