San Diego, CA

Man sets several fires inside 7-Eleven, destroys merchandise: police

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — It took a police K-9 to take down a man who was arrested early Sunday after a 7-Eleven in Palm City was severely damaged from several fires and destroyed merchandise, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department say around 12 a.m. at 2295 Palm Ave the man, who was a regular customer, started harassing a female customer inside of the store while he was trying to buy a beer.

After an employee told the man to leave the store, authorities said the suspect came back and started to harass other customers. Again, the employee told him to leave which caused the man to go on a violent rampage by starting several fires inside the store and destroying merchandise, police said.

In the store’s surveillance video, the man was shown pushing over shelves of food, damaging coffee machines and holding a bottle of wine in a threatening way. Broken bottles of wine can be seen taking up a large area of the floor.

When officers arrived along with firefighters, the suspect refused to surrender, police said. Authorities sent in a K-9 that took the man down as officers moved in to make the arrest.

The cost of the damage is believed be in the thousands, according to SDPD. The convenience store will be closed until cleanup and repairs are completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Natty Lioness
4d ago

instead of opening homeless shelters the State should re-open State Mental Hospitals and house them there why allow the Mental to be untreated and walk around like zombies destroying themselves and others. we don't have enough mental health hospitals. stop putting them in hotels/motels that don't last and the homeless cycle starts over again after the hotel/motel time is up

Reply(2)
2
Helen Wellness
4d ago

Our streets have become homeless shelters and mental hospitals. THESE PEOPLE NEED TO BE GETTING HELP AND OFF THE STREETS!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

