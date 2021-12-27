ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Ticket Sales For WWE’s Live Event At Madison Square Garden

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestleTix reported that the December 26th 2021 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden had around 5,376 tickets distributed just prior to the event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE’s December house shows at MSG typically draw around 14,000 and are the company’s best selling non-televised events of the...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
Liv Morgan Speaks Out On Her Controversial Promo About Her Released Friends

To promote her title match at WWE Day 1 against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan did a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports. Here are some of the highlights:. Fan support after losing women’s Money in the Bank ladder match:. It’s been so awesome...
Latest News On Roman Reigns and Others Being Pulled From WWE Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and other stars were pulled from live events leading into the Day 1 PPV event. As of Thursday morning, WWE has not made any changes to the advertised card for the PPV. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation...
Backstage News On Toni Storm’s Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Toni Storm has left WWE after reportedly asking for her release from the company. Toni competed at Tuesday night’s WWE live event in Washington, DC. Toni was in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that the match went down as planned and “it does not appear this was not a case of something happening inside the ring that triggered the departure.”
Drew McIntyre Speaks Out On Jeff Hardy Being Released From WWE

Drew McIntyre recently did an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and was asked about the situation with Jeff Hardy being released from WWE:. “For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow [it] out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”
Christian Cage Comments On Jeff Hardy Possibly Joining AEW

Christian Cage did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada and here are the highlights that were passed along:. It’s a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to. I wanted to do it on the biggest stages. The place that would give me the best opportunities — and along with that, being able to help out the generation coming up behind me. AEW is the perfect fit for me in that respect. Having one conversation with Tony [Khan] about it, I wasn’t even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, ‘this is the place for me.’ It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow. It’s amazing that not even a full year, even from where I started to where right now, with Byan Danielson showing up and CM Punk showing up and just game-changing stuff. It’s a destination where performers want to be in AEW, they want to be a part of this and they see what we’re doing on a weekly basis. For me, this is the most fun, and this is the most excited I’ve been in my long career.
WWE Announces Day 1 PPV Pre-Show Match

WWE has announced Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland for the WWE Day 1 pre-show this Saturday. WWE Day 1 will take place this Saturday from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Here is the updated lineup- Here is the updated WWE Day 1 lineup- –WWE Universal Championship...
hennemusic.com

Foo Fighters stream Madison Square Garden re-opening concert replay

The Foo Fighters are streaming video of their full Madison Square Garden re-opening concert for a limited time. The June 20 event saw the band deliver the first 100% full capacity concert at the iconic venue since a March 2020 50th anniversary tribute performance by the surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band.
MUSIC
New Details On The COVID Positives In WWE & Talent Missing Shows

WWE is reportedly issuing fines to anyone caught without a mask backstage. A COVID-19 memo was recently issued within the company and it was ruled that masks are mandatory backstage at all times, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There will be fines issued to not just WWE talents, but anyone backstage.
Adam Cole Opens Up On Kyle O’Reilly Leaving WWE NXT For AEW

Adam Cole made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Young to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Cole talked about Kyle O’Reilly deciding to not re-sign with WWE NXT and joining AEW. Cole, Bobby Fish & O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. Here are the highlights:
Former WWE Superstar Speaks Highly About Vince McMahon

Former WWE and WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Palumbo spoke highly of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and how Vince always had an open door policy with him, adding that Vince was always kind to him. He noted that he saw how Vince’s responsibilities increased as time went on, but Vince was always supportive of him. Palumbo also said he picked up a lot of business and life experience by working with and for Vince.
WWE Reportedly Declines Ideas For Day 1 PPV Look & Feel

WWE reportedly considered several presentation ideas for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, but all were declined. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- On a related note, there’s still no official word on what rap group Migos will be doing at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the big event.
Kevin Lee signs multi fight deal with Khabib Nurmagomedov

The American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Kevin Lee, didn’t have the best of times when he was in the UFC. Despite some impressive performances beating the likes of Gregor Gillespie, Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza, he couldn’t build on that, and it was all downhill after a loss to Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight title.
UFC
PWMania

Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new ten-man match has been announced for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR for tonight’s show.
celebrityaccess.com

Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Wreaks More Havoc

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Beloved touring band, Phish has announced rescheduling of their New Year’s Eve shows as the new COVID-19 variant surges. Phish has made a tradition out of playing Madison Square Garden on their annual “New Year’s Run”. Those shows will now take place April 20-23, with their three-set show taking place on April 22. The band announcement partly reads:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 12/31

The New Year’s Eve edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville FL. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday- -Anna Jay & Tay Conti defeated The Bunny & Penelope Ford in a bloody Street Fight. -Cody Rhodes retained the TNT...
