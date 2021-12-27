ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Edge Reflects On 2021 and Says It Has ‘Been A Crazy Year’

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Edge issued the following statement on Instagram regarding 2021…. “Been a crazy year. Watching my girls makes leaps and bounds. Pandemics. Ya know the norm. But I lost track of everything that’s happened professionally this year. Until Beth reminded me why I’m a little tired. And a...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Liv Morgan Speaks Out On Her Controversial Promo About Her Released Friends

To promote her title match at WWE Day 1 against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan did a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports. Here are some of the highlights:. Fan support after losing women’s Money in the Bank ladder match:. It’s been so awesome...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Toni Storm’s Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Toni Storm has left WWE after reportedly asking for her release from the company. Toni competed at Tuesday night’s WWE live event in Washington, DC. Toni was in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that the match went down as planned and “it does not appear this was not a case of something happening inside the ring that triggered the departure.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Day 1 PPV Pre-Show Match

WWE has announced Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland for the WWE Day 1 pre-show this Saturday. WWE Day 1 will take place this Saturday from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Here is the updated lineup- Here is the updated WWE Day 1 lineup- –WWE Universal Championship...
WWE
PWMania

Ricochet Responds To Sean Waltman Saying He’s Cleared To Wrestle

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says he has been medically cleared to return to the ring. Now at least one WWE Superstar is hoping to get a match with the former DX and nWo member. Waltman previously announced in late 2020 that...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Speaks Out On Jeff Hardy Being Released From WWE

Drew McIntyre recently did an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and was asked about the situation with Jeff Hardy being released from WWE:. “For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow [it] out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”
WWE
kernvalleysun.com

2022, a year that has already been

There have been at least 10 movies in the last 49 years that have been about the year 2022. They have all had nothing really good to say about the upcoming year. Prophetic? Probably not. After all, they came out of Hollywood, right? Nevertheless, the message they have in common is that this will be the year we do what we do. 2022, the moneymaker theme year for movies about a bleak, dismal future for mankind, and for the world. Not the people on it, but the dirt it is made of in some environmental way or another.
MOVIES
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 12/31

The New Year’s Eve edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville FL. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday- -Anna Jay & Tay Conti defeated The Bunny & Penelope Ford in a bloody Street Fight. -Cody Rhodes retained the TNT...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Declines Ideas For Day 1 PPV Look & Feel

WWE reportedly considered several presentation ideas for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, but all were declined. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- On a related note, there’s still no official word on what rap group Migos will be doing at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the big event.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Adam Cole Opens Up On Kyle O’Reilly Leaving WWE NXT For AEW

Adam Cole made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Young to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Cole talked about Kyle O’Reilly deciding to not re-sign with WWE NXT and joining AEW. Cole, Bobby Fish & O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. Here are the highlights:
WWE
PWMania

WWE Top 10 Special To Air On FS1 Tonight

As a reminder, there will be no WWE SmackDown on FOX episode tonight. WWE and FS1 will present the Top 10 WWE Moments of 2021 at 8pm ET. The two-hour special will then replay at 10pm. Below is a preview for the show:
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Superstar Speaks Highly About Vince McMahon

Former WWE and WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Palumbo spoke highly of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and how Vince always had an open door policy with him, adding that Vince was always kind to him. He noted that he saw how Vince’s responsibilities increased as time went on, but Vince was always supportive of him. Palumbo also said he picked up a lot of business and life experience by working with and for Vince.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Roman Reigns and Others Being Pulled From WWE Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and other stars were pulled from live events leading into the Day 1 PPV event. As of Thursday morning, WWE has not made any changes to the advertised card for the PPV. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation...
WWE
PWMania

Christian Cage Comments On Jeff Hardy Possibly Joining AEW

Christian Cage did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada and here are the highlights that were passed along:. It’s a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to. I wanted to do it on the biggest stages. The place that would give me the best opportunities — and along with that, being able to help out the generation coming up behind me. AEW is the perfect fit for me in that respect. Having one conversation with Tony [Khan] about it, I wasn’t even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, ‘this is the place for me.’ It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow. It’s amazing that not even a full year, even from where I started to where right now, with Byan Danielson showing up and CM Punk showing up and just game-changing stuff. It’s a destination where performers want to be in AEW, they want to be a part of this and they see what we’re doing on a weekly basis. For me, this is the most fun, and this is the most excited I’ve been in my long career.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (12/31)

The AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash episode will air tonight on TNT at 10 PM EST. You can click here for full spoilers for the show, taped earlier this week in Jacksonville FL. -Street Fight: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford. -Cody Rhodes defends...
WWE
PWMania

What Former WWE Star Nia Jax Has Planned For Her Future

Former WWE star Nia Jax did a Q&A with fans on Instagram and here were the highlights…. Post-WWE plans: “Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm.”. Possible podcast appearance: “Yes!!! I’m definitely going to spill some tea with my girl @ReneePaquette.”. How her knees...
WWE
PWMania

“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New Contract With WWE

“Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer announced the news by writing the following on his Facebook page:. Hello fans everywhere. ” This is an official statement by me to inform everyone that I have signed a 5 year Nostalgia Contract with the WWE. I of course cannot discuss the details of my contract. I want to personally thank Vince McMahon for offering this opportunity to me and I hope that it will be profitable for the WWE and for myself. ” Superstar Billy Graham.”
WWE
PWMania

New Details On The COVID Positives In WWE & Talent Missing Shows

WWE is reportedly issuing fines to anyone caught without a mask backstage. A COVID-19 memo was recently issued within the company and it was ruled that masks are mandatory backstage at all times, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There will be fines issued to not just WWE talents, but anyone backstage.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan On What He Has Learned As Head Booker, New AEW Signings

Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider to look back on the year that AEW has had in 2021. Here are the highlights:. What he has learned about himself as the head of AEW in 2021:. “I learned personal relationships I’ve tried to build the last several years in...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement On Betty White Passing Away, More Reactions

WWE and several pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the legendary actress Betty White. White passed away today at the age of 99, according to TMZ. She passed this morning at around 9:30am at her home, reportedly from natural causes as she had no sudden illness or particular ailment. The Golden Girls star would’ve turned 100 on January 17.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy