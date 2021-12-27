Long Beach’s COVID-19 vaccine, testing sites to relocate outdoor evening operations due to rain

Due to forecasted rain on Monday, city-run COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will relocate their evening outdoor operations to indoors at the Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, and the Main Health building will open for testing only.

Vaccine and testing clinics at Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus (LBCC-PCC) and Veterans Stadium will temporarily modify their schedule and not open for evening operations. These sites are located outdoors and cannot operate in the rain.

The modified vaccine and testing schedule for the rain Monday, Dec. 27 will be as follows:

COVID-19 Testing Rain Event Schedule

Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.), 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 7 p.m.

LBCC-PCC (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Parking Lot 1, Corner of Orange Ave. and Pacific Coast Highway), 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis St.), 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Health (2525 Grand Ave.), 4 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rain Event Schedule

Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, 1 to 7 p.m.

LBCC-PCC, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those with evening vaccine or testing appointments at LBCC-PCC or Veterans Stadium will be contacted via email or phone for rescheduling.

All city-run vaccine and testing sites will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, for the holiday.

The Health Department urges everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 cases, as well as preventing hospitalization, serious illness or death among breakthrough cases of the virus. To view the most up-to-date vaccine clinic schedule, including holiday closures, and to schedule your appointment, visit longbeach.gov/vaxLB or call 562-570-4636.

People also should get tested if any symptoms are present or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. To view the most up-to-date testing clinic schedule, including holiday closures, and to schedule your appointment, visit longbeach.gov/covid19testing or call 562-570-4636.

