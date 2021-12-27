ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders place four in COVID-19 protocols, activate one

The New York Islanders placed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom on the COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The moves were made as the team returned to practice after the NHL holiday break in which days were extended on both sides of the break due to coronavirus issues throughout the league.

New York also activated forward Mathew Barzal from the COVID-19 protocols. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Matt Martin and defenseman Robin Salo will return from the protocol on Wednesday, when the Islanders are slated to resume play by hosting the Detroit Red Wings.

The Islanders last played on Dec. 19, when they lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Barzal leads New York with 17 points (five points, 12 assists) and Wahlstrom is second with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). Beauvillier has eight points (four goals, four assists), Parise has six points (one goal, five assists) and Clutterbuck has five points (all goals).

Martin and Salo each have one assist this season.

The Islanders also assigned forwards Cole Bardreau and Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Grant Hutton to the newly formed taxi squad.

–Field Level Media

Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
Golf Digest

NHL says the Winter Classic will go on despite -17 temperatures at puck drop, can't stop making terrible decisions

Minneapolis, Minnesota in January is not a balmy place. Cold is the baseline, bone-chilling the expectation. Minnesotans are used to it. They don’t let it stop them from doing what needs doing. A couple of hand warmers and a beer sweater go a long way, after all. Still, there are certain days that make even the warmest blooded among us think twice, and Saturday is shaping up to be one of those days. Usually that’s no big deal, but Saturday also just so happens to be the scheduled date for the 2021 Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
