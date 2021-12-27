Islanders place four in COVID-19 protocols, activate one

The New York Islanders placed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom on the COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The moves were made as the team returned to practice after the NHL holiday break in which days were extended on both sides of the break due to coronavirus issues throughout the league.

New York also activated forward Mathew Barzal from the COVID-19 protocols. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Matt Martin and defenseman Robin Salo will return from the protocol on Wednesday, when the Islanders are slated to resume play by hosting the Detroit Red Wings.

The Islanders last played on Dec. 19, when they lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Barzal leads New York with 17 points (five points, 12 assists) and Wahlstrom is second with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). Beauvillier has eight points (four goals, four assists), Parise has six points (one goal, five assists) and Clutterbuck has five points (all goals).

Martin and Salo each have one assist this season.

The Islanders also assigned forwards Cole Bardreau and Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Grant Hutton to the newly formed taxi squad.

–Field Level Media

