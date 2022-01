The LA Clippers are going to be without All-Star Paul George for at least a month; it could also impact the Oklahoma City Thunder. The LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be intertwined for the next decade due to the Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander swap in 2019. This, of course, is oversimplifying things and the Thunder received much more than just Gilgeous-Alexander. They also got Danilo Gallinari and almost a dozen draft picks or pick swaps.

