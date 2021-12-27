ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9nVg_0dWR5l5q00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday , came to his defense.

“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the foreword to a book Robinson published that year.

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90

Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.

“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the world,” he said in a phone interview. “There was probably at that time, and maybe still, no one better known around the world than Desmond Tutu . It was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness.”

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, died at age 90 . He was an uncompromising foe of apartheid , South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority, as well as a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

“Now, with gay marriage, it’s hard to remember how controversial this was, and for him to stand with me at the very time I was being excluded … it completely floored me,” said Robinson.

In the foreword to Robinson’s book, Tutu also apologized for the “cruelty and injustice” the LGBTQ community had suffered at the hands of fellow Anglicans.

Tutu, Robinson said, used his own experience of oppression to understand and empathize with others.

“He used that as a window into what it was like to be a woman, what it was like to be someone in a wheelchair or for someone to LGBTQ or whatever it was,” he said. “It was the thing that taught him to be compassionate.”

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

Robinson recalled the way Tutu’s laugh rippled across crowds of thousands as well as a private moment when they prayed together in the seminary Robinson graduated from in New York.

“There was nobody in pain that he wasn’t concerned about, whether that pain was a physical ailment of some kind or a mental illness or something to do with cruelty or degradation. It pained him,” Robinson said. “To sit in the room and hear him praying about those people was about as close to knowing the heart of God as I ever expect to know. I mean, I don’t even need to know more than that.”

Robinson served as the ninth bishop of New Hampshire until his retirement in early 2013 and later as a fellow at the Center for American Progress. Now 74, he recently retired as the vice president of religion and senior pastor at the Chautauqua Institution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

These Bay Area counties tighten mask requirement amid omicron surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties are making changes to COVID-19 response due to the recent surge in omicron cases. California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday. San Francisco County San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Gene Robinson
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
SOCIETY
Florida Star

World Dignitaries React to Death of Bishop Desmond Tutu

Long before Nelson Mandela won his freedom from 27 years of imprisonment fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned the moniker “the nation’s conscience.”. White and Black residents of the popular African nation lauded the bishop for his relentless fight to unite races and end the...
SOUTH AFRICA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Remembering Desmund Tutu’s life and legacy

Former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, died Sunday at 90. Tutu’s passionate voice helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. World leaders and people around the globe mourned his death and praised the legacy he left behind, including his more recent work as an activist for racial justice and LGBT rights. NewsHour Special Correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Episcopal Church#Gay Rights#Racism#Ap#Lgbtq#Anglicans
iheart.com

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Bishop Desmond Tutu Dead At 90

Retired South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu is dead at age 90. During his life, Tutu always looked for ways to improve the lives of blacks in South Africa. Tutu was an outspoken social rights activist who gained worldwide fame during the 1980s for leading a movement against white minority rule. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his work towards ending racial segregation.
WORLD
NPR

Remembering Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a legendary leader in the fight to end apartheid in South Africa, died Sunday at age 90. After Nelson Mandela was elected president in the country's first democratic election, he asked Tutu to chair South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined the crimes of apartheid. Tutu preached the healing power of forgiveness. The Nobel Peace Prize-recipient spoke with Terry Gross in 1984 and 1999.
WORLD
wnav.com

Local Civil Rights Leaders React to Bishop Desmond Tutu’s Death in South Africa

(Annapolis, MD) –WNAV–Local civil rights leaders are reacting to the death of Bishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu is one of the voices of South Africa who is credited with breaking the racist practice of European-Africans separating themselves from Black-Africans in South Africa—a system called Apartheid. Carl Snowden, who is the convener of the Caucus of African American leaders expressed his condolences to those who called Tutu family and considered him a friends.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
South Africa
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Bishop Tutu: The Most Influential Antisemite Of Our Time

At a time when the statues of good people who had done bad things are being torn down, the world must reckon with the mixed legacy of Bishop Desmond Tutu, even in the immediate aftermath of his death. He did much good in fighting apartheid but he also has a...
RELIGION
Tennessee Tribune

Bishop William J. Barber, II Reacts to the Death of Archishop Desmond Tutu

I first met Archbishop Desmond Tutu when I was a seminarian at Duke University in the 1980s, and I will never forget the question he asked us when he preached in the chapel that day: ‘Will you join God?’ Bishop Tutu knew the power of God to bring justice in this world, but he also knew that we must choose to join God in that work. Neutrality in the face of evil, he always insisted, is a choice to stand against God’s love and justice.
RELIGION
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy