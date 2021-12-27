Christmas armed robbers at large in Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Reports show two armed men held up a gas station in Beaver Dam Christmas night.
BDPD say the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m at the Beaver Dam Key Stop.
Police believe the two suspects possibly got into a white Toyota Tundra.
If you have any information, call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 270-274-7106 or Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.
