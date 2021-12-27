ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Christmas armed robbers at large in Ohio County

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026YKb_0dWR5kD700

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Reports show two armed men held up a gas station in Beaver Dam Christmas night.

BDPD say the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m at the Beaver Dam Key Stop.

Police believe the two suspects possibly got into a white Toyota Tundra.

If you have any information, call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 270-274-7106 or Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with Oregon street shooting now in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to Evansville Police, Fabian L. Bennett has been taken into custody with the help of EPD’s Viper Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with murder. Bennett allegedly shot someone on Oregon Street on December 28. The victim’s name was Carlis J. Falls, and he was from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Ohio County, KY
Crime & Safety
Beaver Dam, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two suspects are still on the run after two officers were shot, one officer died

BRADLEY, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving officers from the Bradley Police Department (BPD). ISP is conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation and would like to request the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of suspects Darius D. Sullivan or Xandria A. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

One suspect out of two caught in officer-involved shooting case

BRADLEY, IL (WEHT) – On December 31 at approximately 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) officials have confirmed that Darius D. Sullivan is in police custody. Sullivan and Harris are suspects in a shooting case where two officers were shot, and one died. Arrangements are being made to transport Sullivan back to Kankakee County […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Christmas Night#Toyota Tundra#Central Dispatch#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Crawford County crash kills one from Perry County

CRAWFORD CO., Ind (WEHT) – On December 30, a two-vehicle accident occurred, and a Perry County woman was a fatality in that crash. According to Indiana State Police, a blue 2003 Buick, driven by Mildred Mitchell, 68, of St. Croix, was traveling east on State Road 64. A silver 2012 Peterbilt, driven by Clint Peay, […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois loses another police officer within 24 hours of the last one

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Despite having just lost a sheriff’s deputy, Illinois faces a new loss. Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was killed while responding to a barking dog complaint Wednesday evening and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded. This comes after Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was killed during a motorist […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

White Flag warning out for the homeless of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met January 2, 2022. White Flag criteria includes 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill. The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Work truck lands in trees after early morning crash on Hwy 41

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Part of Highway 41 in northern Vanderburgh County was shut down early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. One of those vehicles – a work truck – ended up in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy