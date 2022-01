WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —People were able to stop by the American Legion Post 10 to pick out free gifts for their families at the 2nd annual Free Christmas Shop on Saturday. New and gently used toys and clothes were available, and families were able to pick a holiday stocking for a child. Last year was the inaugural Free Christmas Shop, and thanks to donations from community members and businesses like Nest Realty, this year the event was able to reach more families with more items for them to choose from.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO