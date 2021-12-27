ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – December 27

The papers continue to be led by the Government mulling whether to impose restrictions in England to tackle the escalating Omicron crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations are on a “knife-edge” as Boris Johnson is set to go over fresh scientific data before making a decision on Covid rules.

The Daily Express says NYE revellers are likely to be given the “green light” to party as the Prime Minister is inclined towards issuing guidance on limiting social gatherings over enforcing legal restrictions.

Weddings and funerals will be spared from any Covid curbs, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says a video has been linked to a man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while in possession of a crossbow.

The Daily Telegraph reports schools are drawing up plans to send whole year groups home for remote learning if staff shortages due to Omicron hit after the Christmas holidays.

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1475223260283420675?

The Independent says NHS absences could “treble” due to staff burnout, while The Guardian leads with a poll suggesting a fourth of Britons fear they would not receive adequate care from the service.

The i reports Leave voters have abandoned the Conservative Party “in the wake of sleaze scandals and Downing Street parties”.

And the Daily Star says teenagers do not know how to wash dishes.

