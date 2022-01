CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.

