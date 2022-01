Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday Gulf Coast!. We are WEATHER AWARE starting tonight through Sunday morning. We started the day with a few showers and some patchy dense fog but those have since cleared. We do bring in the chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two this afternoon. There is a very low risk that some of these could be on the strong side, but at this point, that looks unlikely.

