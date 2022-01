I’m only 16 years old, but I’ve witnessed first-hand how Alzheimer’s can impact the lives of individuals with the disease and those around them. Over 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s; it is estimated that 95% of them have at least one other chronic disease. Dealing with health care providers who are not in communication with one another is stressful for these individuals and their caregivers.

