Fertilizer Inflation Worse Than Expected, Farm Bureau Urges Action

IARN — The American Farm Bureau Federation says women are playing a bigger role in the success of America’s farms, ranches, and rural communities. Isabella Chism, chair of the American Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee, says more than one-third of America’s farmers and ranchers are women. Farm Bureau offers the Women’s Leadership program to help women with growth opportunities and leadership development. Chism says this is an important topic because one woman in a leadership role can inspire many others.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO