Fertilizer Inflation Worse Than Expected, Farm Bureau Urges Action

Beaufort County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Co-Chair Laura Hansen (right) received a special achievement award on behalf of Beaufort County from S.C. Farm Bureau State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Megan Floyd (left) during the organization’s 78th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. Ann Ackerman also serves as Co-Chair of the committee. Beaufort County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2021. Over the course of the year, women’s programs statewide reported nearly 4,900 volunteer hours carrying out agricultural literacy activities. South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 90,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org. Photo courtesy of S.C. Farm Bureau.
