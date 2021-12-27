ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills-Patriots postgame

By News 4 Staff
 5 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — Josh Reed and Thad Brown recap the Bills’ 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots in their Week 16 AFC East matchup. The full video can be viewed above.

