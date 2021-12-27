Twin brothers killed in Christmas Eve crash on I-195

The Rhode Island siblings died in a car accident on I-195 in Mattapoisett.

GoFundMe

Twin brothers were killed in a Christmas Eve car crash on Interstate-195 in Mattapoisett.

Alberto Morales and Ruddy Morales, both 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died in the single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. Friday as they were driving along the westbound lanes of the highway.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the brothers were found inside a Honda Accord that had veered off the road and into the woods, WCVB reported.

Both were pronounced dead shortly after at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. State and local police are investigating the crash along with the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit.

Loved ones mourned the twins over the holiday weekend. Ruddy’s girlfriend, Julia Andreozzi, told NBC 10 she was “devastated — there’s no words.”

“My son and I were just preparing for Christmas Eve — we were supposed to see Ruddy — which was his father, later that night and I got a phone call around 12 o’clock that afternoon that they had gone off the highway and hit a tree and that the accident was fatal.”

Andreozzi said the brothers had just moved to New Bedford, and that they were on their way home from work when the accident happened.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with the funeral expenses. As of Sunday evening, it had raised about $1,300 of a $10,000 goal.