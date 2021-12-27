Bears' Trevis Gipson: Notches half a sack

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Denver Broncos are 7-8 with a very slim shot at the playoffs, but they should still call up some secret weapons at WR against the Chargers. Even though the playoffs seem like a very distant possibility, the Denver Broncos will be doing their best to get to 8-8 this weekend with a win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose quiet demeanor belied a burning desire to achieve what he routinely called "everyday greatness," has died at age 33, according to police. Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night that Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports, according...
While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently searching for a new head coach, as it didn’t quite work out with Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has already reached out to several candidates in their search, one of them being Dan Quinn. However, the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys has other plans.
The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
Projected to have nearly $58 million in cap space ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, it should come as no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts continue to be bandied about as an ideal landing spot for a number of star veterans that could be on the move, either via trade or free agency.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks seem to be crossing an impasse, but with his no-trade clause, he may be in the driver’s seat. Would he waive his no-trade clause for the Denver Broncos?. Per Jordan Schultz, host of the Pull Up Podcast & Playoff Pod, Russell Wilson would...
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the single-season record holder in Tuscaloosa for touchdown passes and passing yards in a single season after setting both records during the 27-6 Cotton Bowl win vs. No. 4 Cincinnati. Young surpassed Tua Tagovailoa's previous record of 43 passing touchdowns in the first quarter when he hit Slade Bolden from eight yards out on the first drive of the game to give the top-ranked Crimson Tide a 7-0 lead over the Bearcats.
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
Jameis Winston is throwing footballs again. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was captured in a video by Dr. Kevin Wilk throwing a football for the first time after he underwent successful surgery last month to repair a torn ACL and damaged MCL in his left knee. This was yet another...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
