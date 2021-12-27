ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Trevis Gipson: Notches half a sack

 5 days ago

Gipson tallied half a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 25-24 win over...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Denver Broncos must call up secret weapon WRs vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos are 7-8 with a very slim shot at the playoffs, but they should still call up some secret weapons at WR against the Chargers. Even though the playoffs seem like a very distant possibility, the Denver Broncos will be doing their best to get to 8-8 this weekend with a win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
Cotton Bowl 2021: Alabama QB Bryce Young breaks passing records held by Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the single-season record holder in Tuscaloosa for touchdown passes and passing yards in a single season after setting both records during the 27-6 Cotton Bowl win vs. No. 4 Cincinnati. Young surpassed Tua Tagovailoa's previous record of 43 passing touchdowns in the first quarter when he hit Slade Bolden from eight yards out on the first drive of the game to give the top-ranked Crimson Tide a 7-0 lead over the Bearcats.
ALABAMA STATE
Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL

