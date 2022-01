While a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 not 100% a sure thing as of yet, there is at least some positive momentum. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the folks behind the scenes at ABC and the studio are working already to ensure another season happens. Ellen Pompeo has been “approached” about coming back for another season, and this comes on the heels of her (lighthearted?) comments that she’s been telling people for years that the show should end. However, it makes a ton money, and the series presses onward.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO