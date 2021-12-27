ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California officials concerned after jump in child COVID hospitalizations in N.Y.

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWwf2_0dWQy1uu00

A jump in child COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is being seen as a warning to get more children vaccinated in California and elsewhere as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

The Omicron wave hit New York before California, where cases have been spiking in the last week. California officials said they are monitoring the rise in child hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately NY is seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations (primarily amongst the unvaccinated), and they have similar [5 – to 11-year-old] vaccination rates,” Dr. Erica Pan, the California state epidemiologist, wrote on Twitter. “Please give your children the gift of vaccine protection as soon as possible as our case [numbers] are increasing rapidly.”

The increase is concentrated in New York City and the surrounding metro area. Officials described pediatric admissions quadrupling in New York City in recent weeks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 29

BudoKen56
5d ago

I read the full article in The LA Times. Not a single example containing real numbers. Only “ a 26% jump” here…”double” there etc. So what are the actual numbers. If there were 2000 and now there are 4000 that would be significant. If there were 2 and now 4 that’s not news. Both rates have “doubled”. If the press doesn’t start reporting without bias we will never address this effectively.

Reply
5
JacquelineMcnabb
5d ago

funny as to how rhis happens when you HAVE to be vaxxed in NY even to buy food. so if they are all vaxxed why are they having such an uptick???

Reply(3)
3
Related
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

L.A. County COVID cases skyrocket to 27,000; health officials urge caution for New Year’s celebrations

Los Angeles County reported another surge in coronavirus cases Friday, prompting health officials to urge residents to curtail large New Year’s celebrations. The county recorded more than 27,000 new cases on the final day of 2021, more than during the last two days combined. Roughly 1 out of 4 people who are being tested are positive for a COVID-19 infection, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmates’ attorneys claim prison employees aren’t following COVID-19 testing protocols

With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KTLA

U.S. children being hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard enough last year, but […]
RELATIONSHIPS
KTLA

California panel eyes changes to ‘three strikes’ law in 2022

For more than a year, a seven-person California commission has been quietly spearheading a massive effort to overhaul the thicket of criminal laws that make up the state penal code. Its ideas for 2022 are ambitious, including an eventual end to the state’s controversial “three strikes” law and changes to lifetime prison sentences without the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

L.A. County reports 91% increase in COVID cases over past week

Los Angeles County reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. Reported cases have increased by 91% over the past week, jumping from 8,633 to 16,510 on Wednesday, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Additionally, test positivity rates have more than doubled […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New York City#Weather#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Kaiser Permanente pulls medical workers from Rose Parade float, but organization will still participate

Kaiser Permanente has canceled plans to have front-line medical staffers participate in the Rose Parade, the healthcare organization said Thursday. Its float, “A Healthier Tomorrow,” will still be featured, according to a statement. The healthcare system cited Southern California’s recent surge in coronavirus cases, driven in part by the Omicron variant, in its decision. “We […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Biden offers condolences to Chilean president following death of girl in LAPD shooting

The Los Angeles police shooting death of a 14-year-old girl reverberated in diplomatic circles from Washington, D.C., to South America this week during a call between President Biden and Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric. Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate the 35-year-old on winning his country’s election in mid-December; he will be the youngest president […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Officials urge scaled-back New Year’s celebrations amid soaring number of coronavirus cases

With the highly infectious Omicron variant sending coronavirus cases soaring to unprecedented levels, California’s winter surge has entered another perilous phase, prompting renewed calls by health officials to dial back celebratory plans and avoid crowded settings over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections roared […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Federal health officials urge nursing home workers to get booster shots as COVID cases soar

Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we can’t afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, policing, wages

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Federal government approves California’s Medicaid overhaul, allowing funds for housing-related services

The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents, officials said Wednesday, a decision that among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. CalAIM — California Advancing and Innovating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

CDC warns against going on cruises, regardless of COVID vaccine status

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

At least 1,300 flights in U.S. canceled on New Year’s Eve

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, along with wintry weather in parts of the United States. United […]
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

KTLA

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy