ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas laws to look out for in 2022

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Facwb_0dWQxpUQ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas legislature passed hundreds of laws in 2021, including tax cuts and redistricting, which will impact Arkansans in the new year.

During a special session in December, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law the state’s biggest tax cut in history. The plan will lower the top tax bracket from 5.9 to 4.9 percent over the next four years. It will also consolidate low and middle income tax brackets. The tax cuts will take effect in January.

What do the new tax cuts mean for Arkansans?

Also during 2021, new congressional maps were approved as well as some election laws. Jennifer Price, Washington County Election Director, said redistricting could impact who you vote for and where you vote.

“We encourage voters especially because there will be a lot of changes on their ballots for the May primary to view a sample ballot before they head to the polls,” Price said.

A new absentee ballot law will also impact 2022 elections. Absentee ballots must be made readily available, but they will not be sent directly to voters who don’t request the. Price recommends to check your county election websites for the most up to date election laws in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks exclusively to rising COVID-19 case numbers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) “Our cases will go up every day, and they will go up very quickly,” says Gov. Asa Hutchinson.  In an exclusive interview, Gov. Hutchinson explains how this recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be connected to two things.  Arkansas COVID vaccination rate and the rising number of Omicron cases.  “We know because […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Health experts concerned for kids in Arkansas as new COVID-19 cases reach record-breaking levels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sees a record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases today-with kids becoming more affected by the virus. According to Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas is below the national average in the state for kids 5-to-11 getting vaccinated, and more and more kids are showing up to the emergency room […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tax Brackets#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy