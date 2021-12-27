ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan vs. Nevada Quick Lane Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Quick Lane Bowl college football matchup on December 27, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Quick Lane Bowl will see the Western Michigan Broncos play the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 56.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Monday's total is 11.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67.5 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

  • In Western Michigan's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3-1 in their seven games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Broncos rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).
  • Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 463.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 397.8 the Wolf Pack allow per matchup.
  • In games that Western Michigan totals over 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .
Nevada Stats and Trends

  • Nevada has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Nevada has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (eight times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Wolf Pack put up 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos give up (28.6).
  • Nevada is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos give up per contest (338.3).
  • Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team totals more than 338.3 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats

