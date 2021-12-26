ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

George R.R. Martin enthusiastically recommends "The Great" on Hulu

By Dan Selcke
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TshWh_0dWQtINH00

Elle Fanning as Catherine in "The Great" (Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming.

"A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin is behind the most successful fantasy show of the past decade — "Game of Thrones" — so it stands to reason that he'd have good taste when it comes to other fantastical series, including those ostensibly based in real-world history.

So it with "The Great" on Hulu, which technically is about the ascension of real-life Russian empress Catherine the Great. But as Martin quips on his Not a Blog, "I would not recommend the series as a way to pass your course in Russian history." But what does that matter when the show is "insanely good"?

It is funny, exciting, full of twists and turns and an amazing cast of characters. And bawdy. Very very bawdy. You thought there was a lot of sex in 'GAME OF THRONES'? Hoo hah. The dialogue is sharp, witty, often laugh out loud hilarious, and the cast… there are a LOT of fine actors in this one, but I have to single out Nicholas Hoult. His take on Tsar Peter III is a delight… and it still boggles me when I remind myself that this is the same guy who played J.R.R. Tolkien so well in TOLKIEN. That's some range.

Martin is a student of popular history, but when it comes to stories, he's more about the imagination. Several events in "Game of Thrones" are inspired by things that actually happened, such as the Red Wedding taking cues from the real-life Black Dinner, but he mixes and matches freely and makes most of it up. Of course he'd be down for "The Great," which proudly declares itself "an almost entirely untrue story."

Where to watch "The Great"

For the record, the life of Catherine the Great (played by Elle Fanning on the show) is pretty interesting. She successfully mounted a coup against her husband Peter and then become Russia's longest-reigning empress, presiding over a revitalization of Russian culture and influence.

But what's even better is to take that base and spin a bunch of tall tales on top of it! "I have no idea where they can possibly go third season," Martin ruminated, "though likely not where history went."

You can watch "The Great" now on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Insecure" no more: The HBO comedy departs with satisfying confidence

We carry a common set of expectations into series finales, and "Insecure" co-creator Issa Rae doesn't buck any of it. As she ends our time with her alter ego Issa Dee, Rae ticks several boxes on the universal series closer bingo card – answering lingering questions, delivering happy endings, tying bows on wishes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine The Great
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R R#Hulu#Russian#Tolkien
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
TV SERIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

George R.R. Martin Releases Trailer for Vincent D'Onofrio-Starring Night of the Cooters

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed that he was working with actor Vincent D'Onofrio to adapt the 1987 novel Night of the Cooters, which has just earned the below first teaser. As if the subject matter from author Howard Waldrop wasn't ambitious enough, the upcoming short aims to be equally as inventive, as it blends together live-action performances with animation techniques to truly honor the otherworldly tone of the source material. The film doesn't yet have a release date, with this teaser hopefully holding fans over until we get more official information about Night of the Cooters.
MOVIES
derbyinformer.com

George R.R. Martin teases House of Dragons series: 'I think the Targaryens are in very good hands'

George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series ‘House of Dragons’ and “loved it”. The 73-year-old author wrote the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series of books that the HBO fantasy drama was based on, and has now teased the upcoming spin-off series – which tells the story of the Targaryen family – is set to be “amazing”.
TV & VIDEOS
gameranx.com

Elden Ring: George R.R. Martin Says “It Looks Incredible”

Elden Ring is almost here and George R.R. Martin discusses his help with its worldbuilding. In a blog post on Geroge R.R. Martin’s website titled ‘Long Long Ago…” the Game of Thrones writer discussed his experience working with Hidetaka Miyazaki to create the world of the upcoming game, Elden Ring. The is an open-world RPG that takes place in the Lands Between. It shares some similar features with Miyazaki’s previous title Dark Souls, as well as Bloodbourne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

George R.R. Martin Reveals 3 Video Games He Used to Play a Lot

In what is probably a bit of polite PR coordination, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has written briefly at his blog about collaborating with FromSoftware and game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki in the creation of Elden Ring. He said he was excited by their “groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art,” and so he contributed the world-building they desired: “a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.” However, Martin said he did all of that years ago already, reflecting the increasingly lengthy development times of video games. The Game of Thrones creator unfortunately didn’t go into any further detail than that, but in a fun moment, George R.R. Martin did reveal some of the video games he used to play most often:
VIDEO GAMES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy