COVID testing sites in LA County seeing more people rushing to get tested as cases keep rising
As Los Angeles County reports 8,891 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Sunday, testing sites across the area are seeing more people looking to get tested. Just before Christmas, the health department announced it was expanding access to free COVID testing amid greater demand around the holidays. "Demand for COVID-19 testing is steadily increasing as county residents rush to get tested before gathering with loved ones and as a direct result of LA County's surge in new cases,'' officials said. The changes went into effect on Friday which include:
- Extended hours of operation at sites across L.A. County
- Additional week and weekend dates
- Additional mobile testing units in hard-hit areas
- Re-launch of Holiday Home Test Collection Program with new guidelines to reach more people and make it easier to get tested.
Amazon, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are limiting the number of at-home COVID kits customers can buy due to huge demand.
Comments / 9