Westchester County Police: 2 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday.
The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers .
Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.
Both drivers were killed.
The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.
