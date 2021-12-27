Westchester County Police: 2 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people died in a collision on Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday.

The crash happened in the afternoon near McLean Avenue in Yonkers .

Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on the parkway lost control, went through an opening in the center median concrete divider, and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound.

Both drivers were killed.

The northbound lanes of the parkway remained close Sunday evening.