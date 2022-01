Q. I’ve heard a lot about vitamin D and how it is good for you. How much should I be getting and which foods should I be eating to get enough?. A. Vitamin D is a nutrient your body needs for building and maintaining healthy bones. That’s because your body can only absorb calcium, the primary component of bone, when vitamin D is present. Vitamin D also regulates many other functions in your body. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO