Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway's golden years, dies at 80

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. He was 80. Evans died...

abcnews.go.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES

