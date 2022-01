MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football’s offense had a tough time the entire night in a 34-11 Orange Bowl loss to Georgia, but a slow start set the tone. The Maize and Blue drove but turned it over on downs at the Georgia 36-yard line on their first possession, went three-and-out on their second drive, and wound up with just two first downs and 42 yards at the end of the first quarter. At the half, the Wolverines had 101 yards and just three points, trailing 27-3 after being down 17-0 at one point.

