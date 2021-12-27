ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to navigate residency probation [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 5 days ago

“The journey to becoming a physician is generally a linear path. Sure — there are exceptions, but for the most part, you can accurately predict what you will be doing in the future. For example, when you are in high school, the...

www.kevinmd.com

KevinMD.com

Innovation insight and poetry from a physician-technologist [PODCAST]

(Like a teenager setting off an illegal firecracker.) To keep the doctor out of the way. to get on with the business of what you should be,. Or, maybe, next lifetime. And it’s not a business. You fools. The doctor knows what you should be,. when they know what...
KevinMD.com

Listening to patients with our eyes [PODCAST]

“Patients communicate immense amounts of information through body language. The primary understood, universal body language is choking. Anywhere in the world you go, if someone is choking, they use both hands to grab their throats. No matter what country you are in or what language is spoken, you can recognize someone choking and provide aid if trained. Body language is also understood to convey various subconscious emotions – crossed arms can be used by someone who is angry, frustrated, or scared, or shutting down in a conversation; open arms and uncrossed legs can be used by individuals who are open to new ideas, and willing to communicate with those they are talking to.”
KevinMD.com

Why storytelling is critical in medicine [PODCAST]

“I love stories, either told, written, or listened to. Songs tell stories, as does art. Blogs such as the rich content open so many doors for rich conversations. Telling stories is part of who I am. My father loved to tell them, as did my grandfather, whose name I took. They were called bull-sh*tters – and perhaps some refer to me that way at times. In medicine, I find storytelling to be critical. Each time we present a case, we are telling a story. Those residents and students who can present a case to me in a way that draws me in while giving me the necessary facts, but goes the next step that allows me to see that person in their life are the ones I know will be amazing doctors.”
KevinMD.com

How writing fiction can free physicians [PODCAST]

“Physicians can find — or start — writing workshops at medical conferences, or just about anywhere else, at any time. These workshops can become part of wellness or burnout-prevention events. To interact with other writers, all you need is a champion―someone to organize a time and space for you to get together and share what you’ve written. It’s great to exchange ideas and give feedback to one another, either online or off. Participants in these events can feel energized, enlightened and creative. You can even tweet haikus or flash fiction to one another. The work doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be thoughtful and come from the heart.
Kevin Pho
KevinMD.com

I will keep my advocacy sword polished and ready [PODCAST]

“I recognize that finding time for staff training and making sure the training is effectively practiced are challenges in a busy clinical setting. But taking care of patients means that both goals must be met to ensure safety, quality, and best possible clinical outcomes. As one who speaks and writes regularly about patient advocacy, I am more comfortable than most when it comes to finding my voice and speaking up – professionally and constructively. It may not be so easy for others. The bottom line is that clinical staff have an obligation to make sure all patients are well cared for from the time they walk in the door until they are ready to leave.
KevinMD.com

A shift from the medical perspective of disability to a mother’s perspective [PODCAST]

“In the months just prior to the infantile spasms, as Josephine’s mind had begun to develop and grow, so, finally, had my love for her. My lack of affection for her up until that point had troubled me, and it was with relief that I had realized I was beginning to look at her with adoration—that a random thought of her was accompanied by delight as often as sadness. I knew that my lack of acceptance had been at the root of my difficulty bonding with her, and I had felt that I was beginning to find peace with the person that she was, limitations included.
KevinMD.com

Climate change through the lens of an emergency physician [PODCAST]

“The worst part of the climate crisis is that our kids, my kids, may never get to witness the most beautiful parts of our world because they may, and will, cease to exist without our action and power. As I watch my own kids looking out over the ocean on a clear, cool day in awe at the behemoth of wonder before them, I know they are the ones I am fighting the battle against the climate crisis for, and I beg you to fight too.
The Beacon Newspapers

What can cause a swallowing problem?

Q: I recently began having a problem swallowing foods. What could this be? It is really starting to bother me. A: Swallowing difficulty (doctors call it dysphagia) can happen for a variety of reasons. It is not always caused by a serious medical problem, but it is always a problem that needs to be sorted out.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
KevinMD.com

Don’t let the holidays sabotage your weight loss goals [PODCAST]

“The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and it is not uncommon for us to gain up to 10 pounds between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. But what if we do not want to put on some insulation? What can we do? I specialize in medical weight loss, and my first recommendation would simply be to be aware of the food around us and recognize that seeing food in itself can be a trigger to eat.”
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: Why does it matter?

Third in a series part 1 and part 2. We expect that most readers have noticed the differences in health care delivery compared to other industries that we discussed in part 1 and part 2. Those differences relate to board governance, health care leadership, infrastructure, and operations. Readers probably also noticed that these differences are negative, not positive. The big question is, why these structural and strategic differences exist and what can be done about it. We believe that the differences in health care versus other industries have arisen because of the economic differences in health care–those differences we cited at the beginning of this article. The study and emphasis of those economic differences started in 1963, when economist Kenneth Arrow (who later won a Nobel Prize) wrote a seminal paper in the American Economic Review, “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care.” The paper gave birth to modern health care economics and thus many attempts to determine how different American health care is from other American industries. Some of the explanations of economic differences in health care developed a name―economic exceptionalism. Here’s an excerpt from a 2016 paper in the American Economic Review: “… ‘health care exceptionalism’ has a long tradition in health economics. It dates back at least to the seminal article of Arrow (1963), which started the modern field of health economics by emphasizing key features of the health care industry that distinguish it from most other sectors and therefore warrant tailored study …”
SheKnows

How to Take a Guilt-Free Mental Health Day & Make the Most of It

It seems that we all can agree that if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home from work. If your nose is running, you have a fever or severe cough, calling in sick for work is a no-brainer. But why do we only allow ourselves time off for those types of “sick” and not others? (Especially now that so many of us are working full-time from home!) Mental health is just as important as physical health, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Untreated mental illness can lead to...
maryannjacobsen.com

The Role Intuitive Eating Plays at Midlife with Jenn Salib Huber [Podcast]

Intuitive eating is needed more than ever during midlife. That’s because it helps redefine a woman’s relationship with food in ways that create sustainable change. Whether it’s listening to your body, avoiding all or nothing thinking about food, or denouncing diet culture, as my guest says: “it’s really something that needs to come together for most women.”
KevinMD.com

Groomers at PetSmart have more autonomy than physicians

“You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”. I had a bit of a revelation recently when I brought my dog in for grooming. Some background: My dog is ten years old and has a double coat from hell (although very pretty). She also had a spinal cord injury in November 2019 and has residual weakness in her back legs, so she has trouble standing for long periods.
KevinMD.com

Leaving academic medicine was a matter of self-respect

“Mom, every time I look in the mirror, I see something different. Sometimes it’s good, and I feel good about myself. But, sometimes it’s not.”. It was well after dinner, and my nine-year-old daughter was perched on the kitchen counter, nibbling on apple slices while I made tea. Her eyes were fixed on her reflection in the mirror across the room, her expression critical.
KevinMD.com

Rayna M. Letourneau, PhD, RN

Despite a national nursing shortage in the United States, over 80,000 qualified applications were not accepted at U.S. nursing schools in 2020, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This was due primarily to a shortage of nursing professors and a limited number of clinical placements where nursing...
