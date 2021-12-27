A New Communication Tool Starts the Next Chapter for The Global Telecom

Since NoSQL Databases are widely used and preferred among developers (because of their close relation to the agile methodology) we decided to focus on their functionality in this article. At first, we need to define how we see the NoSQL abbreviation -- considering that there are several different versions of that. In the ‘battle of the meanings,’ we have: 1. Literally the database without SQL usage 2. ‘Not only SQL’. We prefer the second one because SQL is quite prevalent. The NoSQL databases create more intuitive methods of storing data, allowing to model the structured linkage that will be closer to the application’s form. They require fewer transformations when saving or retrieving with NoSQL APIs. Furthermore, NoSQL databases can fully utilize the cloud to ensure minimal outage. As you can deduct, NoSQL DB seems to be more beneficial and more flexible than traditional storing, hence, let’s discover this difference in further detail.

