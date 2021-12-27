ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

A New Communication Tool Starts the Next Chapter for The Global Telecom

By Petr Malyukov, YOUS CEO, entrepreneur
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve built a tool enabling everyone to understand and speak without any language barriers within just one app*...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

5 tools to simplify executive and board member communications

Pandemic-driven remote work has impacted not only employees but executives and board members as well. The escalating challenges make effective communication and governance tools especially vital. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, management and boards have entered new territory that has amplified strengths and weaknesses within and between those...
SOFTWARE
The Drum

Inclusive communications start within

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Diversity, inclusivity and representation have rightly been business-critical points on the agendas of industry leaders over recent months. It’s positive...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Make DevTestOps Orchestration for Agile Teams Work

Testing early, regularly, and across the software delivery pipeline are all methods that are used during the software testing process. Using DevTestOps across the stages of product development helps to mitigate business risk and decrease the chance of faults appearing in later stages. Using testing in all departments, testing should be included in each debate and discussion, from developing a common understanding of new features, to the planning of the delivery pipeline, to monitoring and monitoring the production use. Spotify is the world’s largest and most popular audio streaming service with an estimated 286 billion users.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom#Language#Communication#Smart Phone#Yous
HackerNoon

6 Ways A Node Developer Can Drastically Boost Their Productivity

These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. Very experienced engineers would probably already be doing at least some of these techniques. Use the fuzzy finder in vscode to help you find files hidden in your project's folders. Use a real debugger instead of using the console console to run your app. Set a breakpoint in your app then run your code and see all variables in the debug tab. Use an IntelliJ or WebStorm, press `shift` twice quickly instead of pressing `Alt+P`.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Enabling Scientific Research and Analyses Through Automated ML

JADBio's main activity is developing and commercializing the first Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) tool for molecular biological and biomedical data. Founder Ioannis Tsamardinos: "Our vision is to make Machine Learning a commodity, and through it, discover new knowledge, therapies, and drugs". Automated Machine Learning has the potential to tremendously boost our productivity in analyzing data. Causal Discovery seeks to go a step beyond standard Machine Learning and predictive modeling and identify causal relations and causal effects.
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

When to Use a Relational, Non-Relational, or Graph Database

Since NoSQL Databases are widely used and preferred among developers (because of their close relation to the agile methodology) we decided to focus on their functionality in this article. At first, we need to define how we see the NoSQL abbreviation -- considering that there are several different versions of that. In the ‘battle of the meanings,’ we have: 1. Literally the database without SQL usage 2. ‘Not only SQL’. We prefer the second one because SQL is quite prevalent. The NoSQL databases create more intuitive methods of storing data, allowing to model the structured linkage that will be closer to the application’s form. They require fewer transformations when saving or retrieving with NoSQL APIs. Furthermore, NoSQL databases can fully utilize the cloud to ensure minimal outage. As you can deduct, NoSQL DB seems to be more beneficial and more flexible than traditional storing, hence, let’s discover this difference in further detail.
SOFTWARE
Sun-Gazette

New app provides fast communication

Residents of South Williamsport Borough will be able to receive emergency and activities alerts via their cell phones or computers. Borough Council recently approved the purchase of the Savvy Citizen App, which will enable the borough to alert residents who register for and download it to events, activities, weather-related issues and emergency conditions that they need to be aware of.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
HackerNoon

Research: The Misconfiguration of Real Time Databases in Mobile App Development

Check Point Research (CPR) recently discovered that in the last few months, many application developers put their data and users’ data at risk. In some cases, this type of misuse only affects the users, however, the developers were also left vulnerable. The misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, but to our surprise, the scope of the issue is still far too broad and affects millions of users. All our researchers had to do was attempt to access the data, there was nothing in place to stop the unauthorized access from being processed.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Higher-Order Function in JavaScript with ES6 Examples

In this article, we are going to learn higher-order functions in JavaScript, as well as see the ways you can use them. The JavaScript function is a first-class object. The function passed as an argument to a higher-order function is called callback. The key feature of these functions is that they can accept other functions as arguments and/or specify a function as a return value. We call the function from the callback from the function that transfers a specific operation to a specific function that implements this operation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

10 Reasons to Choose Sencha Ext JS for Your Data Driven Web Applications

Ext JS is the most comprehensive JavaScript framework for building data-intensive, cross-platform web and mobile applications for any device. Ext JS supports all the modern browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE, IE and Microsoft Edge. Ext JS has preintegrated and -tested high-performance UI components such as HTML5 calendar, grids, lists, trees, forms, menus, toolbars, panels, and windows. Ext J has tools for building robust applications. ExtJS has the necessary tools provided by Sencha.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How Agile Teams Shorten SDLC Using DevTestOps

DevTestOps aims to end the lasting bad blood between the development and testing teams. The DevTest approach is similar to other topologies like DevSecOps, which emphasizes more on the “Sec,” or security matters. Developers build the software and QA engineers search for risks to verify that everything works. The lesson to learn from NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter (MCO) is that the lack of collaboration from the start led to the project going all to waste waste.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

9 Productivity Tools for Non-Technical Professionals in 2022

Productivity tools are tools that make work more efficient when working individually or working with a team. The best productivity tools worth considering in your workflow are as follows: Tab Copy, Notion, Dropbox Paper, Loom, Slack, Grammarly, Dropbox, Calendly, Slack and Zoom are some of the tools you should consider in your work-planning tooling tooling. These tools can help you manage expectations, deliver outstanding results, and finish tasks with less distraction and focus.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Upgrade a Laravel App to the Latest Version

A step-by-step guide of how to upgrade a laravel application to the latest version. The guide is written when the application is of version 8.33 and PHP 8.0. It's important to check on both of them when trying to make an upgrade. There may be a few files that need to be updated that have not been listed on this guide please don't forget to read the upgrade documentation that is available on the official lararvel website. You need to quickly update these changes then copy and paste the latest files of the code.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Translate Feedback to Actionable Plan (with Examples)

In an ideal world, the feedback you receive would come with an action plan. In reality, it is up to you to translate constructive criticism into an action and improve. Actionable feedback leads to learning and performance improvement. Here is the process I followed: Dissect the Skill, Brainstorm Activities, Plan Improvements and Execute. Review your progress regularly, e. every two weeks. Finally, think about how many things you can start doing and start doing it.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

The Developer's New Best Friend: Codiga Coding Assistant

Coding Assistant is an easy way to find the right code online that is safe, secure, and reliable. It allows you to populate code that has been vetted and trusted by other developers in a matter of seconds, as well as share your own coding patterns with other users in real-time. This feature works anywhere you write code and in any language, and you can import code into your IDE in seconds. It can be easily added to your environment using our VS Code, IntelliJ, and Chrome plugins, which will populate Recipes directly in your environment.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Picks LotusFlare to Develop New Digital Experience Platform

LotusFlare recently announced it has partnered with Globe Telecom, the leading mobile operator in the Philippines, to launch The New GlobeOne Super App. Built with the vision to have one app for all customers, The New GlobeOne Super App firstly focused on prepaid users in its initial release on August 10th to capture Globe’s mass market. The postpaid features will be launched soon to complete Globe customer experience. That way every Globe’s customer could easily access service, learn about promotions and get rewards. The Globe Digital Growth Team and LotusFlare designed, developed, tested and launched the new platform within a six month period.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

5 Stats To Consider Before Building Your Web-based Product

Nearly half of users (47%) anticipate websites to load in under two seconds. Each year, slow-loading websites cost their owners $3.0 billion in revenue. 69.6 percent of worldwide digital marketing revenue comes from mobile ads. Almost 90% of individuals believe that a website's mobile version should be as excellent as or better than the desktop version. If a website takes longer than 2 seconds to load, users are more likely to close it or move their focus. 88 percent of businesses have made mobile marketing a part of their overall marketing plan.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

How Cosmos Proof-Of-Stake Helps Create a More Sustainable Blockchain Environment

The energy debate surrounding Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchains like Bitcoin and other similar POW chains is nothing new. Tendermint Core Core is the first and most widely used implementation of a Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus engine and PoS crypto-economics to date. In this article, we’ll take a look at the environmental issues surrounding PoW blockchains, the dramatically reduced carbon footprint of PoS networks, and how Cosmos fits into it all.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

988
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy