Petting your cat can be a great way to bond with him, but it’s important that your cat is comfortable with the attention and touch. Some cats love to be pet and fussed over, while others would be happier with less attention. If your cat bites you when you’re petting him, there could be a couple of causes behind the behavior, and it’s important that you take the right steps to protect yourself and help your cat to feel comfortable again. Understanding how to stop a cat from biting when you’re petting him can ensure that he’s secure and comfy in your home and that you find a way to give him the attention that you both enjoy.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO