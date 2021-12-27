Boyle plays well until INT ruins Lions' comeback bid late

With Jared Goff looking certain to miss a second straight game, the Detroit Lions are lined up to turn to Tim Boyle again on Sunday against the Seahawks. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated off the list on Monday, but the whole thing made it easy to forget about a knee injury that took him out of the Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals for a snap.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO