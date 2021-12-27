Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Dec. 27-Jan. 1

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Connor Casten quiets the Pine-Richland student section next to Owen Luellen during overtime in their game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, we begin our countdown for a new year as we say goodbye to 2021 with plenty of high school sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have some weekday coverage from various high school basketball holiday tournaments with video and audio coverage of nearly 40 boys and girls hoop games.

We also have audio coverage from the 2021 Powerade Wrestling Tournament.

Plus, another set of Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, Dec. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): Frazier vs East Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): Southmoreland vs Ringgold at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): California at Charleroi at 8:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Bishop Canevin vs. Butler at 4:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Imani Christian at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball: Homer-Center vs. Portage at 3:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball: Homer-Center vs. Shade at 2 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, Dec. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 5:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 8:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): McKeesport at Penn-Trafford at 3 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball (Video Stream): McKeesport at Penn-Trafford at 5 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Uniontown vs Northern Stafford (Va) at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Grove City at Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Knoch vs. Ligonier Valley at 4:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Trinity at North Allegheny at 12 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Peters Township at Hampton at 5 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Knoch vs. Ligonier Valley at 3 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 6 Boys Basketball: Homer-Center vs. TBD at TBA on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball: Homer-Center vs. TBD at TBA on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 5:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): To be determined at 8:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball (Video Stream): McKeesport at Upper St. Clair at 1 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball (Video Stream): McKeesport vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 11 a.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs To be determined at 6 or 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – To be determined at Hampton at TBA on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Peters Township at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Baldwin at North Allegheny at 12 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – To be determined at Hampton at TBA on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Knoch at Kiski Area at 6 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Wrestling: 2021 Powerade Tournament Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Thursday, Dec. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Erie vs. Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Knoch vs. Yough at 4:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Albert Gallatin vs. Peters Township at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Canon-McMillan at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Knoch vs. Yough at 3 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Wrestling: 2021 Powerade Tournament Semifinals at 9:30 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling: 2021 Powerade Tournament Consolation and Championship Finals at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Friday, Dec. 31

No broadcasts

Saturday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year from all of us at Trib HSSN!