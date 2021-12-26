ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA: Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a tweet on...

newyork.cbslocal.com

News 12

MTA suspends more subway lines due to staffing shortages, rise in COVID cases

The MTA is suspending additional subway lines as COVID cases continue to surge across the city, causing staffing shortages. Commuters will need to keep a close eye on their train schedules as the MTA suspends more subway and bus services across the city. The change is a result of a staffing shortage due to rising COVID-19 cases.
New York State
Coronavirus
Traffic
Health
NEWS10 ABC

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

MTA announces new round of service cuts amid latest COVID-19 surge

The MTA will be cutting down service due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Transit officials say they're working to keep service consistent. Officials also say that reducing scheduled service will help put train crews where they're needed most which can help avoid canceled trips.
hngn.com

New York City Department of Correction in Crisis Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Less Than 50% of Inmates Are Vaccinated

The New York City Department of Correction faces more criticisms following a surge in COVID-19 cases at Rikers Island. According to reports, the facility is known for having inhumane conditions, frequent violence, and a lack of oversight. This year alone, the facility recorded multiple deaths due to various reasons. Commissioner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

COVID shortages force W train suspension: MTA

The MTA announced a temporary suspension of W Train service Wednesday, citing staff shortages due to an uptick in COVID-19. For Astoria commuters reliant on the line to travel into downtown Manhattan, the change will mean using the N or R lines for an unannounced period of time. “Like everyone...
MANHATTAN, NY
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

DASH Adjusts Service Due to COVID-19

Due to an ongoing bus operator shortage due to COVID-19, the Alexandria Transit Company, which operates the DASH bus system, will reduce service levels to an enhanced Saturday schedule beginning Monday, Jan. 3 to maintain service reliability until further notice. Like many transit agencies across the country, DASH faces a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Jewish Press

2,500 Flights Canceled Monday Due to COVID-19

More than 2,500 flights were canceled Monday worldwide due to the global surge of COVID-19 cases, much of it due to the Omicron variant. Nearly 1,000 flights moving in, out and around the United States were among those that were canceled, according to the FlightAware website. Another 8,000 flights were delayed.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Driver services temporarily closing due to increased COVID-19 cases

Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities will be closed to in-person transactions Jan. 3-17 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Secretary of State Jesse White's office. Online services will remain available at ilsos.gov, and the offices will reopen to in-person business on Jan. 18. Illinois...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Health Officials: COVID-19 Cases In N.J. Double In 1 Day; Paterson Adds Mobile Testing Sites, Hoboken Begins Indoor Mask Mandate

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases rise in New Jersey, elected officials across the state are taking new action. State health officials said 20,483 new positive PCR tests were reported in New Jersey on Wednesday. That’s nearly double the numbers from Tuesday. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh held a news conference announcing he has adding four new mobile testing sites because of long lines all over the city. “I’m already late,” resident Oscar Venegas told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin. READ MORE: New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread Venegas said he had been waiting three hours to get a test at the only drive-thru...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

