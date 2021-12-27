ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ufotable Announces Mahoutsukai no Yoru Movie

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimation studio ufotable announced that it is working on a movie adaptation of Kinoko Nasu’s Mahoutsukai no Yoru: Witch on the Holy Night. There is also a short teaser of the film, as well as a website. Since the movie is still in development, there is no news on when...

www.siliconera.com

