Ufotable Announces Mahoutsukai no Yoru Movie

Everyday life is full of things that demand focus. Jobs, families, tragedies, and hope are all concepts that every human deals with regularly. Outside of our personal experiences, every other living being in existence is on their own journey, replete with their own struggles and victories. Some groups are taken advantage of, while others simply become invisible. Be it a man with a cardboard sign at an intersection or a struggling single mother in a dingy hotel. Sean Baker's The Florida Project explores the latter, delving into a piece meal community of impoverished families living just beyond the fabled gates of Disney World. While many films have examined generations in distress, Baker’s approach to the counterfeiting of the American dream is through the eyes of a child. The result is one of the year's best films that is elevated by a strong ensemble performance, disarming visual compositions, and an engaging story.

