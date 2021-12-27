Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

Who's the league leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, carries and first-down runs? You guessed it, Jonathan Taylor. There's not much else that can be said about Taylor, who is in the midst of a borderline MVP season in his second year in the NFL. He's been a problem for a lot of defenses in the league this year, and a thorn in the side of the Raiders previously. In the Raiders' 44-27 loss to the Colts last season, Taylor ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns. This year, Taylor has surpassed the 100 rushing yard mark in nine games, with at least one rushing touchdown in 11 games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO