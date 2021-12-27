Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber, the club announced Wednesday. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, March-Lillard has made stops with the Chiefs (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2017-2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2021). The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker has appeared in 61 games with five starts over his career, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and three passes defensed.
