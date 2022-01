In light of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks because of holiday-related gatherings and the omicron variant, Rock County Public Health Department officials are urging unvaccinated residents to get a poke over the holiday season at two upcoming free clinics available to anyone age 5 and over. It might be an ideal time for adults and children to get vaccinated. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20, there were 1,593 total cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children age 4 to 18 in...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO