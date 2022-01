Out-of-home (OOH) advertising allows brands to meet people where they are in the real world and drives them to take action. Although down in numbers last year since so many Americans spent unusually high amounts of time at home, OOH recovered swiftly in 2021. Recent figures from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) revealed that outdoor advertising revenue increased by 38% — or $1.75 billion — in this year’s third quarter compared to 2020 spending.

20 HOURS AGO