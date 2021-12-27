ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 preview: Will Dexter tell the truth?

Cover picture for the articleAs we look towards Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9, it’s fair to say a paradigm shift is fully here!. After all, we saw at the conclusion of this weekend’s episode 8 that Dexter is ready to tell the truth to his son Harrison. For a long time, he thought...

Dexter: New Blood season 1: The problem with Bay Harbor Butcher twist

As we get closer to the end of Dexter: New Blood season 1, it’s obvious there is a lot going on here. Dexter and Harrison both have to contend with the threat of Kurt Caldwell, but there’s another threat lurking underneath the surface in Angela Bishop. What’s going...
TV SERIES

