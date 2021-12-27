Steelers humiliated again in 1st half, crushed by KC

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A 10-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson with 1:09 left in the second quarter on November 21. That would be the last Steelers first half touchdown for the rest of the calendar year.

It’s a five-game, first half stretch that hasn’t happened in Steelers history since 1940.

Steelers continued their embarrassing first half performances at Kansas City on Sunday in a 36-10 loss.

· at LA outgained 240-174 outscored 17-10

· at Cin outgained 261-95 outscored 31-3

· Balt outgained 191-93 outscored 7-3

· at Min outgained 300-66 outscored 23-0

· Ten outgained 159-103 outscored 13-3

· at KC outgained 255-109 outscored 23-0

Mike Tomlin will use the phrase ‘JV football’. I think most junior varsity teams would be more competitive.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke through what appeared to be tackle behind the line of scrimmage for Robert Spillane and Alex Highsmith ending a 14-play with a one-yard touchdown run and taking 8:10 off the clock.

Very next play, the Steelers try a flea-flicker where Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass that floated over the head of Ray-Ray McCloud and picked off by Charvarius Ward around midfield. Patrick Mahomes would get all-day to throw on a first down in the red zone, ending on a five-yard TD to Byron Pringle.

Steelers would finally get a stop, but not until allowing 54 yards and a 44-yard field goal.

A couple of great catches by Chase Claypool gave the Steelers an opportunity, but another throw at the line of scrimmage on third and long snuffed out. Then the usually reliable Chris Boswell missed a 44-yard field goal.

KC would drive down again for a 74-yard touchdown drive as the Steelers defense had no answers.

Even when the Steelers were aggressive, going for it on fourth-and-one from their own 34 late in the first half, the play call so horrible it had no chance of succeeding. The worst running team in the NFL, Steelers called a toss-sweep to the side of the poor run blocking tackle and Najee Harris never had a chance. The only break of the first half in that Kansas City missed a field goal after that late Christmas gift.

A first forced punt by the defense to start the second half, but Johnson would drop the ball while running with it. Mahomes would find Pringle again from 15 yards this time to make it 30-0.

After meaningless field goals by both sides, Johnson would catch a short pass and go 15 yards on fourth and four for a rare Pittsburgh touchdown. It was Roethlisberger’s 20 th TD on the season, it went with his eighth interception and a fumble.

Mahomes would throw for 258 yards with three touchdowns, that’s nine touchdowns in two career games against the Steelers.

A game and a half out of first place, the 7-7-1 Steelers host the Browns Monday, January 3 in what has less playoff implications than it does for the order of the NFL Draft.