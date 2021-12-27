Bomb threat at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills was false, deputies say

A bomb threat made at an Orange County hospital Sunday afternoon turned out to be false, investigators say.

According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills - where the threat was made - was searched and "nothing suspicious" was found.

Authorities say calls began coming in at around 3 p.m. of a person claiming he or she was at the facility with a bomb.

After a widespread search, deputies said they didn't find any evidence of a bomb and said it all could've been tied to a possible "swatting call."

No injuries were reported.