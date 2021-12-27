ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My art channels the pain from Ethiopia's war

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based artist Gabrielle Tesfaye is from Tigray in northern Ethiopia....

Foreign Policy

Tigrayan Forces Announce Retreat in Ethiopia’s War

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. A confederation of states must choose whether to follow the bloody path of the former Yugoslavia or the prosperous model of the European Union.
TENNIS
Daily Herald

2021 Notebook: The war in Ethiopia is 2021's hidden conflict

THE BACKGROUND: Tens of thousands of people have been killed in a war that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the country's Tigray region, who dominated the national government before Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The war threatens to fracture one of the world's most populous nations, with the fate of some 110 million people at stake.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation battle

Since clashes erupted between Ethiopian forces and northern rebels more than a year ago, another war has flared up online as the rivals spread false claims to control the conflict's narrative. Abiy supporters are accusing foreign news outlets of publishing false narratives about the war in northern Ethiopia.
AFRICA
#Art#War
thedallasnews.net

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia's Tigray

ISTANBUL - What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with displacements, ethnic killings and mass rape in the increasingly devastated region.
POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in government hands

The Ethiopian military has regained control of the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had decided to withdraw its fighters from all areas in the Amhara and Afar regions. It added that it took the decision to clear the way for...
POLITICS
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 billion to rebuild from war

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programmes to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The budget is much larger than previously reported in the heavily indebted...
AFRICA
Foreign Policy

How Ethiopia’s Conflict Deepened in 2021

Ethiopia’s civil war, which began in November 2020, has escalated and taken multiple turns throughout 2021 as government forces battle rebels from the country’s former dominant party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). What was initially presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a swift “police action” has turned into a protracted conflict involving the presence of troops from Ethiopia’s former enemy, Eritrea, and allegations and compelling evidence of war crimes committed by all parties.
POLITICS
