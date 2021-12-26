ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time To Clean Up, Mulchfest Begins Again In New York City

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The...

Related
The Week

New York City's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square going forward

New York City is set to ring in the new year with its Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The city's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration is going forward, though it will be scaled back. The outdoor event featuring the ball drop will have crowds limited to 15,000 people, and proof of vaccination and masks are required.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Eric Adams becomes NYC’s 110th mayor amid Times Square party and COVID surge: ‘New York is back’

Let the grind begin. Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the helm amid an aggressively resurging pandemic with a long policy to-do list and a vow to turn the tide on decades of government “dysfunction.” Adams, whose campaign mantra was “stay focused, no distractions and grind,” is the second Black mayor in Big Apple history. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed. The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual, but security will be extensive, as in year’s past. Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event. “Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso. “We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are already making 15-dollars an hour. That increase is a 70-cent hike for the majority of employees outside of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

As omicron spreads, New York City is once again a center of the pandemic

NEW YORK - When Kass Wu moved to New York City to attend university in the summer of 2020, it seemed that the worst of the pandemic was over. After a spring in which hundreds of people died of the coronavirus each day, the city was slowly beginning to reopen and life returning to normal. Wu, 31, was excited to explore her new home and meet people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

