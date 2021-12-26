ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyron Smith, William Jackson headline list of Cowboys-Washington inactives for Week 16

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for a second straight week after the veteran lineman missed practice all week due to an ankle injury he suffered in New Orleans.

Dallas has a total of four inactives versus Washington with quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Kyron Brown and safety Israel Mukuamu rounding out the list. While inactive list doesn’t look too concerning, the Cowboys have big defensive pieces on the COVID list. Defensive tackle Trysten Hill and cornerback Jourdan Lewis are the biggest of those missing, with Osa Odighizuwa being activated earlier in the week.

The Football Team has a long list of seven inactives on top of a heavy COVID outbreak that struck the team over the last few weeks. Washington is now without four defensive starters for the road contest in Dallas, defensive end Chase Young, linebacker Jamin Davis, cornerback William Jackson III and safety Landon Collins.

