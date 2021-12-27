ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Upgrade a Laravel App to the Latest Version

By epmnzava
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A step-by-step guide of how to upgrade a laravel application to the latest version. The guide is written when the application...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

MattieBlaze.com Publishes The Latest Version of Lead Generation Affiliate Marketing Software

Individuals looking for the latest updates in lead generation affiliate marketing software can read reliable reviews on MattieBlaze.com. MattieBlaze.com is an affiliate resource platform dedicated to individuals researching the Internet for information on SMS digital marketing for affiliate marketers and other text message marketing platforms. The SMS Phone Leads platform recently published an updated version of its original version showing new members how to attract new leads for their business with its new interactive phone funnel.
CELL PHONES
generalaviationnews.com

Latest version of SkyView software released for experimentals and LSA

Dynon Avionics has released SkyView Software Version 16.2.4, which offers several new features, including wireless chart transfer with Seattle Avionics Slingshot and improved twin-engine monitoring capabilities. For a full list of features, additions, and fixes, go to DynonAvionics.com. Wireless Chart Transfer with Seattle Avionics’ Slingshot. Pilots can now wirelessly...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#Laravel#Lararvel
paloaltonetworks.com

Prepare for End-of-Life PAN-OS and Migrate to Latest PAN-OS Version

To continue to receive uninterrupted technical support, timely bug fixes and maintenance releases, and support for content signatures, please migrate to a more recent PAN-OS version. Learn about upcoming end-of-life events on our End of Life Summary. For additional visibility into what can be expected during end of life events, please reference our end-of-life policies.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to upgrade to Pop_OS 21.10

Pop_OS 21.10 is here! It comes with great new features like a brand new application launcher, Gnome Shell version 40, and many other things. In this guide, we’ll go over how to upgrade your system to the new Pop_OS 21.10. Before we begin. This guide assumes you are using...
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to use the web version of Zoom without the app

Zoom has dedicated desktop apps (macOS and Windows) and mobile apps (iOS and Android). You can join a meeting from the comfort of your desktop or on the go from your phone. Zoom also has a web app. It is less powerful than its desktop apps but you can use it to join a meeting with audio and video.
CELL PHONES
Searchengine Journal

DuckDuckGo To Release Desktop Version Of Mobile App

DuckDuckGo is working on a desktop version of its mobile app, which offers a private browsing experience that’s said to be faster than Google Chrome. It’s not a “privacy browser,” as DuckDuckGo makes sure to clarify in an announcement. Rather, it’s being referred to as: “an...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
addictivetips.com

How to upgrade to Blender 3 on Linux

Blender 3.0 is here! With it, 3.0 comes many excellent new features and performance improvements. If you’re an avid user of Blender, you’ll want to get this latest upgrade. Here’s how you can upgrade Blender to 3.0. Ubuntu instructions. If you’d like to upgrade to Blender 3...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Research: The Misconfiguration of Real Time Databases in Mobile App Development

Check Point Research (CPR) recently discovered that in the last few months, many application developers put their data and users’ data at risk. In some cases, this type of misuse only affects the users, however, the developers were also left vulnerable. The misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, but to our surprise, the scope of the issue is still far too broad and affects millions of users. All our researchers had to do was attempt to access the data, there was nothing in place to stop the unauthorized access from being processed.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Visual Studio feedback upgrade snubs older versions

Microsoft is upgrading the feedback system for its Visual Studio IDE, but the changes mean that users of older versions of the application will no longer be able to submit feedback. The Send Feedback options in the Help menu and Feedback Center are being upgraded, the company said. The new...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Higher-Order Function in JavaScript with ES6 Examples

In this article, we are going to learn higher-order functions in JavaScript, as well as see the ways you can use them. The JavaScript function is a first-class object. The function passed as an argument to a higher-order function is called callback. The key feature of these functions is that they can accept other functions as arguments and/or specify a function as a return value. We call the function from the callback from the function that transfers a specific operation to a specific function that implements this operation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Make DevTestOps Orchestration for Agile Teams Work

Testing early, regularly, and across the software delivery pipeline are all methods that are used during the software testing process. Using DevTestOps across the stages of product development helps to mitigate business risk and decrease the chance of faults appearing in later stages. Using testing in all departments, testing should be included in each debate and discussion, from developing a common understanding of new features, to the planning of the delivery pipeline, to monitoring and monitoring the production use. Spotify is the world’s largest and most popular audio streaming service with an estimated 286 billion users.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What is the Xfinity Status Code 222? How do I fix it?

Many households worldwide have embraced digital cable boxes for streaming their favorite TV shows and live programs. Digital cable boxes have many advantages that allow you to pause, rewind, and record your favorite shows to watch at your convenience. The Xfinity cable box is no exception as it also allows you to enjoy all that and many more. However, their convenience does not mean that the digital cable boxes function perfectly without any shortcomings. For instance, you might be in the middle of watching or recording your favorite TV show, and suddenly there is a pop-up of an error message that disrupts your streaming. Comcast Xfinity Status Code 222 is an example of an error message encountered by many Xfinity users when their connection is interrupted. In simple terms, this is an error that interrupts your video streaming on your cable box. The displaying of an error message ideally means that you need to do some troubleshooting.
TV SHOWS
HackerNoon

Safeguard Your Device with the Best Gaming Laptop Cases

The KROSER Expandable 18-inch Laptop Briefcase is made out of highly durable fabric that is water-resistant and friendly to the environment. The Ytonet Water Resistant Laptop Case is suitable for any 15-inch to 15.6-inch laptop. It comes with 3 roomy compartments that are meant to protect your laptop and all your additional accessories (keys, mobile phone, small keyboard, mouse, etc) It features a luggage strap that can be easily attached to any suitcase.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

How to Stop the In-App Review Annoyance

You’re busily enjoying your iPhone, either working or just scrolling news or social media. Suddenly, a pop-up interrupts you to ask, “Loving our app? Give us a rating to let us know.” Sound familiar? Sound annoying? Let’s look at how you can disable these in-app review requests.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

The Developer's New Best Friend: Codiga Coding Assistant

Coding Assistant is an easy way to find the right code online that is safe, secure, and reliable. It allows you to populate code that has been vetted and trusted by other developers in a matter of seconds, as well as share your own coding patterns with other users in real-time. This feature works anywhere you write code and in any language, and you can import code into your IDE in seconds. It can be easily added to your environment using our VS Code, IntelliJ, and Chrome plugins, which will populate Recipes directly in your environment.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

I Created an Alternative to React's useEffect Hook

The useOnUnmount() hook is a functional React alternative to ComponentWillUnmount that allows us to mutate values between renders so that it can be used outside the component. UseOnUpdate() is another useful hook for when we want to trigger an action when the component changes, and not when the state changes. The useEffect() will clean up the previous state before applying the next one. The hook can be found here: useOnUpdate(https://www.hackernoon.com/images/qKpeaoFMpkfgP9RP0ujjUyy9fa42-FB13bitbit-bit-p90vb)
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

988
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy