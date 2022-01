Just last week, Giants quarterback Jake Fromm could feel the confidence oozing from his pores as he prepared for his first career NFL start against the Philadelphia Eagles. Called up to the huddle in relief of backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who had been struggling to replace starter Daniel Jones, the young quarterback fresh off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad said he was “amped up and ready to go” for the opportunity in front of him. However, as under forty minutes in the City of Brotherly Love soon revealed, things did not exactly turn out the way Fromm envisioned they would.

